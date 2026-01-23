Moskowitz Unloads On GOP Hypocrites At Jack Smith Hearing

Rep. Jared Moskowitz took apart his hypocritical Republican counterparts during the Jack Smith hearing this Thursday as only he can. Whether it was their 180 on the January 6th insurrection, where they were all rightfully horrified immediately after it happened and now are trying to rewrite history, to their claims that Democrats are the ones supposedly "weaponizing" the government, Moskowitz brought the receipts and it was a thing of beauty.

MOSKOWITZ: Thank you, Mr. Chairman. I mean, we're definitely not in a court of law today. Half this shit wouldn't come in if we were. I mean, good God.

You know, I want to talk about something one of my colleagues, Mr. Nehls, said from Texas. He sits on this new January 6 subcommittee, which I also happen to sit on.

And he said the same thing in the subcommittee the other week, that it wasn't President Trump that inspired January 6th, right? It wasn't him.

He said in the subcommittee that it was actually Ray Epps. Ray Epps. He was the one who told people to break the law and the windows and the doors and to beat police officers and hang Mike Pence and try to break into the floor of the House and wiping feces on the walls. It was all this guy Ray Epps, right?

So who is Ray Epps? Why is he so powerful? So I mean, I just did a quick, you know, Google search of Ray Epps and his Wikipedia page says, the powerful Ray Epps is a wedding planner to the Oath Keepers.

This is the wedding planner? That's the mastermind of Jan? You couldn't, you went from Donald Trump, it wasn't Donald. Who do, well who are we gonna blame? Who could it be? How about the wedding planner to the Oath Keepers? I mean it's just pathetic.

But you know, my colleagues love the past Mr. Smith. Love the past. That's why you're here before Pam Bondi. Okay? We haven't had the Attorney General here. We didn't have her last year. She's the only one in the cabinet to not come and committee a reference.

But they love the past. Oh, they, you know, love talking about January 6th and Hunter Biden and COVID and Barack Obama and Hillary's emails. They love the past. These people love the past so much, they're still reenacting the Civil War. Okay. Love the past, but hate talking about the present.

But you know what? Let's talk about the past real quick. Here are some quotes. Cause I heard one of my colleagues call you a hypocrite. Here are some quotes from my colleagues.

Chairman Jordan, right after January 6th, "Stop the violence, support Capitol Police."

Ted Cruz, "Those storming the Capitol need to stop right now. The Constitution protects, but not violence."

Chip Roy, "Today the people's House was attacked, which is an attack on the Republic itself."



Steve Scalise, "United States Capitol Police saved my life."

Lindsey Graham, "When it comes to accountability, the president needs to understand his actions were the problem."

Troy Nehls, oh my God, him again. "I'm happy to stand shoulder to shoulder with Capitol Police."

Darrell Issa, "The violence and turmoil we witnessed in Washington, D.C. was completely unacceptable."



Rep. McClintock, "The attack on Capitol strikes the most sacred act of our democracy."

And former Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy, whose name we heard a lot today, what did he have to say about it? "Let me be clear, last week's violence attack on the Capitol was undemocratic, un-American, and criminal. And make no mistake, those who were responsible should be brought to justice."



The president bears responsibility! Period. Or exclamation point.

But let's talk also about, you know, the present. That's the past. Let's talk about the present. These are the guys who created the weaponization committee for the DOJ. So let's talk about the present.

Jerome Powell facing investigation, okay? In fact, we heard about Jonathan Turley, that he's some legal messiah. Jonathan Turley calls the Jerome Powell thing "legitimate concerns of retaliation."

Lisa Cook, under investigation. Mark Kelly, United States Senator, under investigation. Adam Schiff, United States Senator, under investigation.

Eric Swalwell, United States Representative, under investigation. Chris Christie, potentially under investigation.



Jack Smith. Oh, that's you! Under investigation. Okay, Miles Taylor, former chief of staff United United States Department of Homeland Security, under investigation. Christopher Krebs, former director of cyber security, under investigation.

Indicted, James Comey, Leticia James, John Bolton. It's weird that they indicted John Bolton but stole his foreign policy. Accused of crimes, former President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama.



Revoked or threatened with revocation of Secret Service protection, Kamala Harris, Hunter Biden, Ashley Biden, the daughter of President Joe Biden, Mayorkas, Mike Pompeo, Brian Hook, General Mark Milley, John Bolton, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the guy Trump gave a medal to.

Security clearance revoked Joe Biden, Anthony Blinken, Jacob Sullivan, Lisa Monaco, Mark Zaid, Norman Eisen, Leticia James, Alvin Bragg, Andrew Weisman, Hillary Clinton, Liz Cheney, Kamala Harris, Adam Kinzinger, Fiona Hill, Alexander Vindman, Miles Taylor.

I can keep going any questions about any any that? We know you don't...

RASKIN: But will the gentleman yield for question?

MOSKOWITZ: I will. Please.

RASKIN: Because you have a way of synthesizing that nobody else does mr. Moskowitz. Listening to our colleagues today I wonder if they actually believe any of this would have happened had Donald Trump simply accepted the results of the election.

MOSKOWITZ: You mean like Al Gore did when he lost five to four at the Supreme Court?

RASKIN: Yeah.

MOSKOWITZ: Yeah.

RASKIN: Would any of this, would the violence have happened? Would the fake counterfeit slates have happened? The threats against Vice President Pence?

MOSKOWITZ: No, none of it would have happened. And Leon Panetta would still have a security clearance, so would John Brennan, so would Michael Morrell, Michael Vickers. I just, I can't get them all in, Mr. Chairman. I can't, I can't, I can't get it. I have like four more pages of the weaponization...