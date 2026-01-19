Secret Plot: Aides Say Grandpa Is Still Fixated On Grabbing Canada

The dotty old president is still fixated on Canada, talking about what he sees as vulnerabilities along its northern border that could theoretically be exploited by Russia or China, two U.S. officials, a senior administration official, and three former senior U.S. officials told NBC News.

“They certainly need to up their game when it comes to Arctic capabilities,” one official told the outlet, adding that Canada’s northern border “is not acceptable given today’s threats."

Wait, I thought Trump was best buds with Putin? I thought Xi really liked the chocolate cake at Mar-A-Lardo?

The sources told NBC he keeps complaining about Canada’s weak defenses, sparking conversations with Canadian officials about a broader Arctic security strategy. Among the initiatives that have caught Trump’s interest are expanded U.S. maritime patrols and the purchase of additional icebreakers to police Canadian waters.

On the other hand, Canada just signed a major trade deal with China -- because we're not a reliable partner anymore.

“Trump is really worried about the U.S. continuing to drift in the Western Hemisphere and is focused on this,” one official told NBC.

It never occurs to him the major problem with America's standing is HIM.