Another Duggar Family Member Is Charged In Child Molestation

It's almost as if being raised in a strict evangelical family creates horrible behavior.
By Susie MadrakMarch 19, 2026

SHOCKER: Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Joseph Garrett Duggar, 31, who appeared on the TV show “19 Kids and Counting,” was arrested Wednesday for crimes against a minor that allegedly occurred in Panama City Beach.

Duggar has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, including molestation of a victim younger than 12, and lewd and lascivious behavior conducted by a person 18 or older, according to authorities.

Bay County investigators were contacted Wednesday by a Tontitown police detective about a report of past sexual abuse. The 14-year-old victim, during a forensic interview, disclosed what happened with Duggar during a family vacation in Panama City Beach when she was 9, BCSO says.

According to the investigation, the events happened when the family was staying at a home on Danny Drive.

BCSO said the victim reported Duggar repeatedly asked her to sit on his lap. He also asked her to sit beside him on a couch and covered them with a blanket, authorities say. Allegedly, Duggar then manipulated her underwear, grazed her genitals, and continued to rub his hands on her thighs, BCSO said.

Duggar was arrested out of state and faces charges of lewd and lascivious behavior, including molestation of a victim younger than 12 and lewd and lascivious conduct by someone 18 or older.

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