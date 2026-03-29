Narcissist Trump Explains Why He Likes To 'Hang Around With Losers'

Trump didn't have time to attend CPAC this year, but he did make time to hang out with the Saudis at their Future Investment Initiative summit this Friday in Miami.

Trump spewed a whole bunch of insane nonsense there, as usual, and this was his response to a questioner that asked him "What is the one leadership trait the world is missing right now? What is missing in leadership?"

TRUMP: Well, it's winning. You gotta win. You know, I've watched a lot of people, leaders, great leaders. And you know, the one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, two-hour period, something nice. You don't have to wait a lifetime to find out if somebody a winner or a loser. You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately. It's a good thing to have a lot of losers. I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better. I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success. But I find — and I found this and I'm only kidding, I want to say that, sort of — but I find that people that win — it's much easier to lead when you're successful and you win.

Social media was not kind in response to Trump's word salad:

Trump: I always like to hang around with losers…Losers👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/08tE1xWarj — JMireles (@JMireles7) March 27, 2026

This, folks, is exactly how a narcissist talks. They always have to be better (in their minds) than those around him/her. If they feel inferior, then they are uncomfortable and lash out. — Dj Omega Mvp (@DjOmegaMVP) March 27, 2026

Well, you have surrounded yourself with losers for sure, look at your entire administration.. — Rodger Williams (@kiddwikked) March 27, 2026