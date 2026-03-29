Narcissist Trump Explains Why He Likes To 'Hang Around With Losers'

Trump didn't have time to attend CPAC this year, but he did make time to hang out with the Saudis at their Future Investment Initiative summit this Friday in Miami.
By HeatherMarch 29, 2026

Trump didn't have time to attend CPAC this year, but he did make time to hang out with the Saudis at their Future Investment Initiative summit this Friday in Miami.

Trump spewed a whole bunch of insane nonsense there, as usual, and this was his response to a questioner that asked him "What is the one leadership trait the world is missing right now? What is missing in leadership?"

TRUMP: Well, it's winning. You gotta win. You know, I've watched a lot of people, leaders, great leaders. And you know, the one thing about sports is you break it down into, you know, two-hour period, something nice. You don't have to wait a lifetime to find out if somebody a winner or a loser.

You got a lot of losers, mostly losers, fortunately. It's a good thing to have a lot of losers. I always like to hang around with losers, actually, because it makes me feel better.

I hate guys that are very, very successful, and you have to listen to their success stories. I like people that like to listen to my success.

But I find — and I found this and I'm only kidding, I want to say that, sort of — but I find that people that win — it's much easier to lead when you're successful and you win.

Social media was not kind in response to Trump's word salad:

Explains Mara-lago, too.

— 🇺🇸 RULE OF LAW MADE AMERICA GREAT (@mke-voter.bsky.social) March 27, 2026 at 8:21 PM

It’s also why narcissists are dumb.

They see learning as offensive, because it means they didn’t know something prior to being exposed to new knowledge. Therefore the new knowledge is wrong, and they protect their ego from needing to change.

— Steward Universal (@stewniverse.bsky.social) March 27, 2026 at 7:44 PM

Cabinet gets a shout out. Nice.

— Greg Sanderson (@gregsanderson.bsky.social) March 27, 2026 at 5:47 PM

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon