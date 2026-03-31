Ousted Trump Border Boss Trolled By YouTuber As Joke Flies Over His Head

The Good Liars host Jason Selvig mocked former Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino literally to his face.

In a prank that seemed to go over Bovino's head, Selvig interviewed the former Trump official after he spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) last week. A video of the encounter was shared on social media in a video titled "Short interview with Greg Bovino."

Bovino, known for his short stature, seemed oblivious as the much taller comedian squatted for an eye-to-eye look at the ex-commander.

"Thank you so much for talking with us," Selvig concluded. "I appreciate it."

"Thank you," Bovino smiled.