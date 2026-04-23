INCREDIBLE: RFK Jr Defends Trump's Stupid Drug Price Math

During Wednesday's Senate hearing, HHS Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. defended Trump's outrageous exaggerations of lower drug prices by telling Sen. Elizabeth Warren that Trump has "a different way of calculating."

I kid you not.

Sen. Warren focused her questioning on how TrumpRx has caused higher prices for Americans on prescription drugs while making outrageous claims on lowering costs by as much is 600%.

WARREN: President Trump and the Republicans slashed healthcare for millions of families.

The president pitched his TrumpRx website as the answer for Americans who are worried about healthcare costs.

He claims that TrumpRx has reduced prices by as much as 600 percent, 600 percent, which I think means companies should be paying you to take their drugs.

Take one drug, Protonix. A 30-day supply of this heartburn medication costs $200 on TrumpRx. But there is an identical generic version of this pill called Pantoprazole.

Secretary Kennedy, do you know how much it costs for a 30-day supply of that drug at Costco?

RFK: But I would say there's, Senator. President Trump has a different way of calculating. There's two ways of calculating percentage.

If you have a $600 drug and you reduce it to 10, that's a 600 percent reduction.