'Man Who Hit Wolf With Snowmobile, Took It To A Bar And Killed It Gets Probation'

They really do hate wolves in Wyoming, don't they? "Roberts initially paid a $250 fine for illegal possession of wildlife but was indicted on the animal cruelty charge by a rare Wyoming grand jury last year." Only his notoriety and the repugnance for his crime got him any charges at all.

Source: Associated Press

PINEDALE, Wyo. — A judge in Wyoming sentenced a man to 18 months of probation for hitting a wolf with a snowmobile before taping the wounded animal's mouth shut, bringing the creature into a rural bar, then killing it.

District Judge Richard Lavery in Pinedale sentenced Cody Roberts, 44, to probation on Wednesday, in accordance with a plea deal Roberts reached with prosecutors in February.

Lavery also fined Roberts $1,000 and ordered him not drink alcohol, enter a bar or liquor store, nor hunt or fish while on probation.

Roberts told Lavery at his change-of-plea hearing in March that he regretted what he did and apologized to his family and community.

Roberts avoided as much as two years in prison and a $5,000 fine by pleading guilty. He initially pleaded not guilty and a trial was set for March.