Hey, Eric Trump, Imagine If Hunter Biden Did What You're Doing

Hypocrite much, Eric? That's taxpayer money, dear.
By Conover KennardApril 23, 2026

Fox Business anchor Maria Bartiromo hosted two guests: Eric Trump and Sankaet Pathak, who leads Foundation Future as its co-founder and CEO. The robotics company recently secured a $24 million defense contract. It will be sending its machines to Ukraine, where they'll assist with weapons inspection and transport, and Eric is bragging about it as if he and his brother never went after Hunter Biden over his business dealings when Joe Biden was in office.

For years, Eric Trump has spoken against government overspending alongside his father, Donald Trump. Of course, his version of "draining the swamp" is vacuuming up millions in federal contracts while the clan rails against Washington insiders and "rigged" systems. If the Bidens did this, it'd be a front-page scandal for weeks with endless "nepotism" and "pay-to-play" headlines. When it’s Eric, it’s just "smart business."

"Eric, I know this is a lot about national security, but Sanket's talking to us about other use cases, tell us about that, and how did you get involved, what attracted you to this company?" Bartiromo asked.

"Well, Sanket's been a friend of mine," Trump's failson said. "I walked into his factory, and I couldn't believe what I saw. You know, coming from hospitality, the uses are unlimited, but you know, Maria, you were just talking about China, you know, we are America first."

Yeah, well, Eric has zero experience in this field, and if his last name weren't Trump, he'd be bussing tables somewhere, if he could even handle hard work like that.

Phillips O'Brien, a strategic studies professor at the University of St. Andrews, argued that the president's son publicly bragging about securing multimillion-dollar deals through his father's Department of Defense is evidence that the U.S. government has become one of the most corrupt in the world.

National security lawyer Bradley Moss, hinting at potential future congressional probes into the Trump family's alleged misconduct, urged Eric Trump to hold onto his documents.

Preserve your records, Eric.

Bradley P. Moss (@bradmossesq.bsky.social) 2026-04-23T12:27:42.548Z

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