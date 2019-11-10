Lindsey Graham Suggests Senate Can Declare House Impeachment 'Invalid' If It Doesn't Expose Whistleblower

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) argued that he will consider any impeachment "invalid" unless it exposes the identity of the whistleblower who outed Donald Trump's extortion of Ukraine.

While speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Graham suggested that the Senate does not have to fulfill its constitutional obligations to try the Donald Trumpif the House impeachment is deemed "invalid."

Graham praised Republicans in the House who have called on both the whistleblower and Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, to testify.

"I consider any impeachment in the House that doesn't allow us to know who the whistleblower is to be invalid," the South Carolina senator declared. "Because without the whistleblower complaint, we wouldn't be talking about any of this."

"I also see the need for Hunter Biden to be called to adequately defend the president," he added. "And if you don't do those two things, it's a complete joke."

House Democrats have argued that the whistleblower's identity does not need to be exposed because the complaint against Trump has been corroborated multiple times by witnesses who have come forward.

As Jordan Uhl points out, this is just more of the same goalpost shifting that Lindsey Graham has done since Trump took office.