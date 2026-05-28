End Corruption Caucus Goes After Malfeasance In Office

As lawmakers grow increasingly frustrated with President Donald Trump’s planned $1.8 billion lawsuit settlement fund and his thousands of stock trades totaling hundreds of millions dollars, a trio of House Democrats went on MSNBC-Now to launching a new caucus aimed at fighting malfeasance in government.

The new End Corruption Caucus — details of which were shared first with MS NOW — is launching at the direction of Reps. Jason Crow, D-Col., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Mike Levin, D-Calif., spanning the party’s centrist to progressive wings.

“Corruption is poisoning our politics,” Crow said in a statement. “From the disastrous Citizens United decision, to the President using his office to enrich himself and his family, our democracy is buckling under the influence of billionaire donors and special interests.”

“We must take on corruption to lower prices, restore trust, and help working families,” Rep. Crow added.

“The new End Corruption Caucus — details of which were shared first with MS NOW — is launching at the direction of Reps. Jason Crow, D-Col., Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Mike Levin, D-Calif., spanning the party’s centrist to progressive wings.” by @kevinjfrey.bsky.social + Jack Fitzpatrick — Julianne McShane (@juliannemcshane.bsky.social) 2026-05-27T19:32:34.405Z

Everyday Americans are footing the bill while the well-connected cash in. That's why @crow.house.gov, @ocasio-cortez.house.gov, and I just launched the End Corruption Caucus — to push bold legislation, root out corruption, and restore trust in our government. — Rep. Mike Levin (@levin.house.gov) 2026-05-27T20:59:29.403Z