'Frustrated' Fox News Voter Panel Blames Trump For 'Very, Very, Very High' Prices

A panel of voters on Fox News suggested that Republican control of government and President Donald Trump were to blame for "very, very, very high" prices.

During a Fox News segment on Monday, host Harris Faulkner asked the voter panel how they would approach the midterm elections. One independent said that she was frustrated and might not vote at all.

"Well, honestly, what has been holding me back is I feel like the change that I was expecting from the president himself," voter Mary Josephine explained. "I don't feel in my everyday life, which is concerning to me. I still feel, obviously, that, you know, prices are very, very, very high. You know, if you're going to the grocery store or just in general, because inflation still exists."

"Unfortunately, now we have the higher gas prices, which really hurt, you know, everyday people in their pocket," the voter added. "And I've voted my entire life. And the frustration right now is, it's just unbelievable. Because what really changes? I just feel like that we're kind of, you know, just, you know, kind of steering the ship in the same direction."

A Republican voter named David complained about a lack of focus on important issues.

"Yeah, I think it comes down to priorities," he told Faulkner. "People want to see the messaging, the laws, and everything that comes with it reflect the voters' concerns, whether it's housing, health care."

"They want a laser-like focus so they can feel like they're getting some relief or there's an attempt to get some relief," David noted. "So I feel like the focus has been off."