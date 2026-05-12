SCOTUS Ignores Previous Rulings, Allows AL To Use New Maps In Mid-Terms

Slimy John Roberts just can't understand why we think the court is political! And then turns around and does this...

In a total contradiction of their previous rulings that you can't change laws too close to an election, SCOTUS just allowed Alabama to select a different map for this year’s congressional elections in a stunning, last-minute move to interfere with another state primary election that has already begun.

The order means that Alabama will discard its court-ordered congressional map for the 2026 primary elections and use a 2023 map that courts previously struck down as a violation under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act instead.

This is after SCOTUS issued its landmark ruling in Louisiana v. Callais, which gutted the Voting Rights Act.

In the finest Southern tradition, Alabama Republican Gov. Kay Ivey responded by swiftly calling a special session in an attempt to change the maps for congressional and state senate districts — even though voters had already begun casting absentee ballots in the May 19 primary election.

(Long live the Confederacy! Huzzah!)

John Roberts has spent more than four decades trying to destroy the Voting Rights Act and the Callais decision and its disastrous aftermath shows how nakedly political and partisan the Roberts Court has always been www.motherjones.com/politics/202... — Ari Berman (@ariberman.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T00:24:42.490Z

Louisiana, Florida, Memphis, Alabama, Mississippi have joined the power grab race handed to them by SCOTUS. But they haven’t taken your voice or your vote yet! — Guardrails of Democracy (@demguardrails.bsky.social) 2026-05-12T00:31:24.995Z

I can't believe we have to deal with this shit all over again. But we must.