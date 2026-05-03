Watch Out For The 'Hungry' Hippo Horror Movie

Even though hippopotamus' are herbivores, they are very territorial.
By John AmatoMay 3, 2026

It seems every other month there is another shark attack movie coming out, but now we have a new predator on the prowl.

Bloody Disgusting reports, "Hippo horror movie 'Hungry' follows thrill-seeking tourists on a riverboat tour through the treacherous Louisiana swamplands. Lured off the beaten path by the promise of an exclusive adventure, they soon find themselves fighting for survival against a ravenous hippopotamus lurking beneath the bayou’s murky waters."

It will be released June 23rd, so watch out.

Open thread.

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