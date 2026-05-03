Watch Out For The 'Hungry' Hippo Horror Movie

It seems every other month there is another shark attack movie coming out, but now we have a new predator on the prowl.

Bloody Disgusting reports, "Hippo horror movie 'Hungry' follows thrill-seeking tourists on a riverboat tour through the treacherous Louisiana swamplands. Lured off the beaten path by the promise of an exclusive adventure, they soon find themselves fighting for survival against a ravenous hippopotamus lurking beneath the bayou’s murky waters."

It will be released June 23rd, so watch out.

Open thread.