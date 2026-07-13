GOP Rep. Claims To Supports Bill He Didn't Vote For

Tom Tiffany promises to protect people's houses as governor, but won't do it as a U.S. representative.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJuly 13, 2026

From the start, Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tom Tiffany has been promising to protect people's homes from Wall Street investors, among other things, if he is elected governor. However, that is a very dubious promise, since he can't be bothered to lift a finger as a U.S. Representative.

The recently passed affordable housing bill included some of the same provisions that Tiffany has been promising. Accordingly, Tiffany claims he supports the bill and has been boasting about it to anyone and everyone who will listen to his drivel. But all he's done is talk.

All three times that the housing bill has come up for a vote in the House, Tiffany was not there and did not vote for it. The bill came up for a vote in the House on February 9, May 20, and June 23. The last two times included wording addressing the Wall Street threat that Tiffany was promising to deal with as governor.

When reporters asked about his absences, Tiffany stated that he had other commitments or that those days were travel days for Representatives to return to Washington. However, each of the other seven Wisconsin delegates showed up for work on time and voted on it. To make matters worse, voting records showed that Tiffany did vote on some of those days later.

If Tiffany won't keep his promises now, how can anyone trust him to keep his promises if he were to be elected as governor?

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