Bison Launches Grandpa 8 Feet In The Air In Yellowstone National Park

The camera angle is a bit deceiving here, as the grandfather and his grandson were at least 100 yards away from the bull bison. They were in a campground, out for an evening stroll. This wasn't the usual dumb tourist story, like so many others. For whatever reason, known only to the bison, he decided to charge them. Bison are capable of running faster than Usain Bolt and can jump over six-foot-tall fences. Grandpa had no chance of outrunning the animal.

Source: Cowboy State Daily



A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by an angry bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Mike MacLeod, a professional photographer from Bozeman, Montana, said the incident happened at the Bridge Bay Campground, south of Fishing Bridge. MacLeod said the man was walking with his grandson when the agitated bison made them the targets of its aggression. “I was just trying to get some dramatic footage of that bison having a fit,” he told Cowboy State Daily. “It’s changed my idea of what to expect from these guys at this time of year, because I would not have predicted that happening.” The National Park Service has not released any information on the incident.

A tourist was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown 8 feet into the air by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. Professional photographer Mike Macleod filmed the incident and said the bison was "angry, agitated and charging anything and everything." (No audio) pic.twitter.com/ELmHQjvxFj — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) July 12, 2026

The tourist was injured, banged up pretty badly, as the grandson put it, but nothing life-threatening. The cameraman and several others ran at the bull and scared it away before it could stomp the man.

The internet being the internet, memes were made.

*record scratch*



*freeze frame*



Yup, that's me. You're probably wondering how I ended up in this situation. pic.twitter.com/KwjysjOiyl — MrE (@MrEdogtagnft) July 12, 2026

Open thread below...