Back In The News: Trump's Fake Elector Masterminds

Just like the Big Lie, Trump's former lawyers who concocted the fake elector scheme keep raising their ugly heads.

In Florida, the State Supreme Court decided to issue a reprimand to Kenneth Chesebro for his part in the fake elector scheme. This decision came over the strong objections of Justice Jorge Labarga, who happens to be the only justice who wasn't appointed to the bench by Gov Ron "Pudding Fingers" DeSantis. Labarga wanted to see Chesebro's license get suspended for his intentional disregard for legal ethics, while the other justices felt the reprimand was more appropriate for Chesebro because his crime was committed through his "negligent behavior."

Unfortunately, they did not explain what part of dreaming up the scheme, gathering all the people, having them sign the fake documents, and getting them ready for submission was through neglect.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin, the seemingly endless case involving Jim Troupis continues to drag on due to his ridiculousness.

Troupis has been trying every excuse he can come up with to get the case dismissed.

Now, he's claiming that the case should be dismissed because Trump pardoned him in November. Troupis should know damn well that Trump can't pardon a state crime, and if he doesn't, he should have his law license revoked immediately.

But Troupis isn't done with that. He is also asking the court for a change of venue to another county. He argues that he would be unable to get a fair trial in Dane County because he couldn't get a fair trial. Troupis is arguing that, after trying to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of people by getting their votes tossed, it would be almost impossible to get a jury of people who would not have been a victim of his actions.

These frivolous motions are becoming an abuse of the system and should be curtailed.