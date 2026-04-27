It's A Good Time Not To Be A Fake Elector Schemer

Republicans like to say that no one cares about Trump's fake elector scheme in a futile effort to overturn the 2020 elections, but three different courts have recently shown that's not the case.

In Wisconsin, former Trump attorney Kenneth Chesebro sought to prevent statements he had made in other states about the fake elector scheme from being presented at his trial. However, on Thursday, Dane County Circuit Court Judge John Hyland ruled that the statements could be admitted because Chesebro made those statements voluntarily and without a promise of immunity. Cue the sad trombone music.

Also in Wisconsin, also on Thursday, former Trump campaign attorney James Troupis got more bad news. In February, Troupis requested Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky and Justice Rebecca Dallet recuse themselves from his case because they said mean things about his frivolous lawsuits in 2020 to overturn the election and tossed his petitions.

On Thursday, both justices issued identical decisions that there was no basis found in the state constitution, state law, or the judicial ethics code that would preclude them from hearing and ruling on his case. Cue the sad trombone music again.

But save the loudest sad trombone music for John Eastman, who led the charge for losing the week before when the California Supreme Court disbarred Eastman. Adding salt to the wound, besides being disbarred, Eastman is also looking at a sanction of $5,000, which is probably mere pocket change for him, but is still satisfying for anyone who loves democracy.

But you have to give credit where credit is due. Between losing every single attempt to overturn the 2020 election, having their fake elector scheme blow up in their face, and now facing the consequences for the assault on democracy, a five-year losing streak is pretty impressive. It takes a lot of hard work to be that inept.