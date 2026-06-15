Byron Donalds Celebrates Literacy With Misspelled Sign

Is our childrens learnin' yet? Not in Florida, they're not.

While discussing the importance of kids learning to read, Byron Donalds stands in front of his campaign sign, misspelling “achievability”.

Source: Florida Politics



On Saturday, the third-term Congressman revealed his “Read to Succeed” plan, which incorporates science-of-reading-based teacher training, early intervention for K-2 students, extra tutoring for those who need it in Grade 3, and a new statewide “Read to Succeed Award” for teachers who go above and beyond to ensure their students conquer the hurdles they face in reading and understanding the written word. “When children learn to read by third grade, you’ve opened every door ahead of them. When they fall behind, those doors of opportunity are closed,” said Donalds. “Florida is choosing to open doors for every child, in every classroom, in every county.” Childhood literacy remains a challenge in the state. Florida is worse than 44 other states in what the Donalds campaign calls “reading recovery.” And 44% of 4th graders can’t read at grade level.