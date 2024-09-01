Is This The Most Racist Thing Trump Has Ever Said?

Trump pointed at Byron Donalds and said one of the most racists things I have heard.
Is This The Most Racist Thing Trump Has Ever Said?
Credit: Screenshot
By Red PainterSeptember 1, 2024

Donald Trump had a MAGA hate rally on Friday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Typical ramblings of a madman were the main topic, although I am sure it was supposed to be more focused on the economy, policy, etc. But, we all know the orange man cannot keep his oatmeal brain focused on anything other than his grievances, his hate, and his victim complex. These are the things that rule his life, 24/7.

BUT he did do something that made many people gasp. He pointed at Byron Donalds and said one of the most racist things I have actually heard him say.

Here is the clip:

Yes, he said "Byron Donalds, Florida. That one is smart. You have smart ones and you have some that aren’t quite so good."

THAT ONE IS SMART.

YOU HAVE SMART ONES...AND YOU HAVE SOME THAT AREN'T QUITE SO GOOD.

What. That one WHAT?

Smart ones of WHAT

Some that aren't quite so good of WHAT??

Twitter had thoughts:

And all Byron will say in response to this is “thank you, master” because he’s a pathetic human with no sense of self worth.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon