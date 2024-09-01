Is This The Most Racist Thing Trump Has Ever Said?

Donald Trump had a MAGA hate rally on Friday night in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Typical ramblings of a madman were the main topic, although I am sure it was supposed to be more focused on the economy, policy, etc. But, we all know the orange man cannot keep his oatmeal brain focused on anything other than his grievances, his hate, and his victim complex. These are the things that rule his life, 24/7.

BUT he did do something that made many people gasp. He pointed at Byron Donalds and said one of the most racist things I have actually heard him say.

Here is the clip:

Trump: Byron Donalds, Florida. That one is smart. You have smart ones and you have some that aren’t quite so good. pic.twitter.com/Lf3ynyqx6i — Acyn (@Acyn) August 30, 2024

Yes, he said "Byron Donalds, Florida. That one is smart. You have smart ones and you have some that aren’t quite so good."

THAT ONE IS SMART.

YOU HAVE SMART ONES...AND YOU HAVE SOME THAT AREN'T QUITE SO GOOD.

What. That one WHAT?

Smart ones of WHAT

Some that aren't quite so good of WHAT??

Twitter had thoughts:

Donald J. Trump just called Byron Donalds one of the "good Blacks." Vote blue down the ballot. — aka.stardust 🥥🌴 (@a_k_a_stardust) August 30, 2024

we see you mr Byron Donalds pic.twitter.com/o4KvcrQlI0 — Ms.Jamie™️ (@BabeGrl) August 30, 2024

Trump on GOP Rep. Byron Donalds: “That one is smart. You have smart ones and then you have some that aren’t quite so good.” pic.twitter.com/GPnOVPls7g — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) August 30, 2024

Trump: "@ByronDonalds is one of the good ones"



Byron Donalds: "Yassuh" pic.twitter.com/9MEJYtZHhh — T. Fisher King (@T_FisherKing) August 31, 2024

And all Byron will say in response to this is “thank you, master” because he’s a pathetic human with no sense of self worth.