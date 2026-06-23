Donald Hits Rock Bottom: Fewer Babies Named After Trump Than Ever Before

According to Social Security Administration data analyzed by NOTUS, the name "Donald" dropped to its lowest popularity level ever in the U.S. in 2025. Despite Donald Trump returning to the presidency for a second term, fewer than 400 babies were given the name last year, ranking it 690th nationwide.

690th! I just wanted to rub that in since he's trying to slap his name on every fucking thing.

"Donald" used to be a massive hit, peaking in 1934 with more than 30,400 babies and sticking around the top 100 until 1990. But as Donald Trump became a household name across entertainment and politics, the name actually lost ground. According to the Social Security Administration, it slid to number 263 when The Apprentice first aired in 2004, dipped to 415 when he entered the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013, and hit number 489 the year he won his first presidency in 2016.

The name "Donald" got a tiny bump during Trump's first year in the White House in 2017, but it’s been in a free fall ever since, losing over 200 spots by 2025, according to the outlet. Even in his home state of Florida, which is heavily Republican, only 21 baby boys were named Donald last year.

That put the name on par with rare choices like "Eros" and "Westley," and behind names like "Kash" and "Truce." First Lady Melania Trump isn't inspiring parents much either; her name only made the top 1,000 list once, back in 2017, and hasn't been seen there since.

With Trump's decline in popularity, even within some in his own party, including Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson, somewhere, a group of parents who named their kid ‘Karen’ in 2023 just breathed a sigh of relief.

To all the Karens out there, be happy. Imagine being named (and I know I don't have room to talk about names, considering my weird name) after the most corrupt president of our lifetime or his wifebot.