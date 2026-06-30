Dr. Oz Clueless On What Insurance Does, Claims Not Using It Is Fraud

Since there is no real fraud and abuse in the US healthcare system, including Medicaid and Medicare, actual frauds like Dr. Oz go on television and lie through their teeth, making bizarre claims to justify cutting healthcare for millions of Americans to give tax cuts to the very wealthy.

The term "fraud and abuse" has become a catchall phrase for the MAGA cult to justify their craven and destructive policies that hurt actual taxpayers and voters -- regular, real people.

This man is a fucking quack and his words show he has no understanding of basic English and what insurance is for.

OZ: Historically, Obamacare had 9 million people on it, 9 million people. This year, over 23 million people apparently, apparently signed up. But of the people who signed up, 40% never used the insurance.

(Oz has his numbers completely wrong, which is a prerequisite for a fraudster like him. For reference, in 2021 there were 13 million signed up. In 2024 that number had grown to 22.5 million with the addition of the enhanced subsidies. Each year there were steady increases.)

With preventive care cooked into the Obamacare exchanges, this is the exact outcome Pres. Obama had hoped for. Fewer people using health insurance suggests they are healthier.

Even this TV charlatan understands this in some capacity. Watch him spin it into a government conspiracy.

OZ: You have health insurance. Do you use it once a year, buy a prescription, you go visit a doctor, call somebody? No, if I don't use it once a day, it's pretty infrequent. Well in Obamacare right now, 40% of the people ostensibly signed up, never used the insurance. So, it raises, again, the reality that there are many people who are signed up, who are getting paid for, but don't believe they have the insurance, don't know they have insurance, didn't want the insurance, and these brokers are able to make a ton of money off the American taxpayer.

People do not get paid for signing up for healthcare insurance. If people have signed up it's because they want insurance. What the brokers make is not up to the American people, it's called Capitalism. People are paying the bill, not the broker.

OZ: So, of course, the Democrats are arguing aggressively that any people who leave Obamacare is only happening because of the enhanced premium subsidies that were put in place for a short period of time during COVID by the Democrats. That's not right. The reality is, we have a lot of fake people on the policies. We want them off because they don't want the insurance, they're covered elsewhere.

Apparently Oz hasn't heard that every year insured people on the exchanges or with employers get form 1095-A. If they are covered by their employer and also on the exchange, all of the subsidies are charged back and they owe taxes for whatever they received to help buy insurance. This is real. If Oz doesn't know about it it's because he's an idiot who just wants to screw people out of their subsidies for insurance. Of course, he doesn't give one good damn about corporate subsidies. Those are fine.

People not using their healthcare insurance does not mean there's anything fake about it. How does the public benefit from having a fake healthcare policy financially if they never intend to use it? And then were are these people getting insurance covered someplace else?

My God.

I'm at the point my where hands at starting to refuse to type words like scumbags, liars, corrupt, unqualified, sycophantic, craven, odious, anti-US Constitution, etc., to describe Trump, his cabinet and those that support him in Congress.

Karoli Kuns contributed some ACA facts to this article.