Trump Admin Is Now Cutting Your Medicare Benefits

The Billionaire BFFs in the Trump administration have a new plan to make life even more expensive for those who can least afford it.
Trump Admin Is Now Cutting Your Medicare Benefits
Credit: The White House, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJuly 30, 2026

The latest Trump administration effort to kill off Americans and/or make life impossibly unaffordable is its decision to end subsidies for Medicare prescription premiums. “Millions of older Americans could pay more for their prescription drug coverage next year,” The New York Times said.

“For 2025 and 2026, the federal government gave health insurers billions of dollars in subsidies to help them keep down drug premiums for people on Medicare. Without the subsidies, millions of people could have had to pay hundreds of dollars more a year for their drug plans,” The Times explained. That was under President Joe Biden.

But now, posing as a guy who cares about regular folks, crudité-shopper extraordinaire, Dr. Mehmet Oz, who is “only” worth $100-315 million, announced that the subsidies ended because insurers no longer need them. Posting on the site belonging to the Nazi-loving richest man in the world, the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services claimed, “Premiums will go up by less than $10 for most Medicare recipients, with many even seeing LOWER premiums. Every Medicare beneficiary still has access to low-cost plans, and we will continue to lower prescription drug prices for every American patient.”

According to The Times, “it is not clear yet how many people may have to pay more, and how much it will cost them. Prices vary widely across plans, and people will have the opportunity to shop for a new plan this fall. C.M.S. said it expected to make public the monthly premiums for individual plans in September.”

Is Oz ignorant of the fact that an extra $10 a month is a big deal for people already struggling with Trumpflation? Or does he just not care?

Color me jaded and skeptical but I have to wonder which Trump family member or crony is the true beneficiary of this latest ploy. I’d bet money it won’t be everyday Americans.

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