Even Bartiromo Agrees Obama’s Iran Deal Better Than Trump’s

Trump propagandist and Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo opened the subject of Trump’s so-called “peace deal” by accusing Democrats of opposing it for only political reasons. She said to Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, “You and your colleagues just want to upend this president's agenda. Is that what's happening right now with this MOU with Iran?”

Khanna replied that he supports the agreement and ending the war. But he also explained why Trump’s deal is inferior to President Barack Obama’s JCPOA agreement (which Trump backed out of).

KHANNA: Let me just give you three factual reasons. First, under the JCPOA, 97% of the enriched uranium was removed from Iran. Under this agreement, it simply dilutes it. Second, the JCPOA had the Security Council resolution as a force of law with intrusive IEA inspections. That still has not been achieved, and most problematically, we're going to be on the hook to raise $300 billion for Iran's economic development and reconstruction, not US taxpayer money, but raising that money. Why aren't we focused on the economic development and reconstruction of Middleton, Ohio, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, or putting $300 billion to be raised for child care, for health care for Americans?

Bartiromo must have forgotten her Trump-worshiping mission for a moment. She responded to Khanna, “Well, all very important points, and good ones.”

But she quickly recovered her sycophancy. “Let me just say that President Trump has made the comment that at some point in the future, when things calm down, the U.S. will go back into Iran, get that uranium, destroy that uranium, whether destroyed in Iran or in America or somewhere else, they are planning on getting that,” Bartiromo added.

I have previously written about how Fox has been pushing for more war against Iran. Bartiromo did not do that here or in the full discussion but she is obviously ready to cheerlead for it at a moment’s notice. Criticizing Trump's deal nicely sets up another round of Fox war mongering.