Fox Host Tries And Fails To Defend Trump's Surrender To Iran

Fox's Rachel Compost-Duffy tries to defend Trump's surrender to Iran. It didn't age well.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 21, 2026

Fox host Rachel Compost-Duffy took a break from filming her husband's reality TV show to play propagandist for Trump's surrender to Iran, attacking the far right and the left at the same time:

Israel and the neocons want regime change at all costs, even if it takes US boots on the ground.

Obama and the Dems didn't even like Operation Midnight Hammer, which set Iran's nuke program back a decade.

Trump's looking out for American workers and families who want their gas prices lower and their boys brought home. And who doesn't want world peace? That's something we can all celebrate this 4th of July. The president didn't want this to be a forever war. He always wanted peace, and the left said they wanted the war over, too.

But now that the deal is signed, liberals are saying that we're waving the white flag.

It's funny how Barack Obama hasn't been president for ten years, yet he is still living rent-free in every MAGA skull.

Unfortunately for Compost-Duffy, her propaganda is awfully short-lived, since Iran has already closed the Strait of Hormuz again, gas prices are on their way up again, and there is no way in hell that any soldiers are coming home anytime soon. If anything, Trump is sending more overseas.

Not that Compost-Duffy cares. She gets paid to lie anyway.

https://x.com/Acyn/status/2068127933139763295

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