Fox's Joey Jones Suddenly Has A Problem With Nepo-Babies

The right really is desperate if this is the best they can do to attack Texas candidate for US Senate James Talarico. He shares a bank account with his mom!! The horror!!!

During yet another segment that pretty much appears every hour on the hour on Fox these days, attacking any Democrats who want the party to move to the left and fearmongering over the dangers of Socialism while conflating it with Communism and Marxism, the propagandists on this Sunday's The Big Weekend Show found a way to tie that nonsense into the right's latest hit job on Talarico.

Cohost Joey Jones claimed he was "researching this" but all he was doing was repeating crap from the Washington Free Beacon, who pretended it's some sort of scandal that there's the shared bank account, and that his adopted father donated a whopping $1,437.84 to his 2021 campaign to cover moving expenses when Talarico was 32.

Here's Jones attacking Talarico for supposedly not being able to manage his finances when he or anyone at his network never bothered to ask why there's a shared bank account, and belittling Talarico for the jobs he's held and for working for his parents.

There are hundreds of reasons someone might want to share a bank account with a parent. Jones is apparently too lazy and too dishonest to care to ask the candidate why he did this, and was happy to attack him instead.

Someone wake me up when he bothers to apply these same standards to the Trumps.

JONES: Yeah, and one thing these far-left Democrats and Socialists — you know, they want to run massive government budgets, but they can't quite manage their own. They're still relying on mom and dad to pay their own bills. Well, one of them is Texas Senate candidate James Talarico. He reportedly has one checking account, and he shares it with his mommy. She even covered nearly $1,500 in moving expenses a few years ago when he was 32 years old. And of course, Seattle Socialist Mayor Katie Wilson. She's unashamed about it — her parents cover her expenses and bills too. WILSON: My parents chipped in to help pay for the cost of their granddaughter's daycare. And I think, you know, families help each other out. And I certainly acknowledge that I'm lucky to be in a position where my parents were able to do that. JONES: Tomi, I did a little research on this. I found this troubling — and maybe I'm just a curmudgeon. James Talarico is trying to be the senator from the state of Texas, a state that prides itself on hard work, personal responsibility, individual liberty.

None of those things exist if you're relying on the government and mama's teat for all your living expenses. And from everything — I mean, even the one business he had — if you just look at his employment background, there's no substance there. But he lives in an affluent part of Austin. And the one business he had, consulting, the address for it was his parents' home. So I mean, this guy might be the fakest of fake. SHILLUE: Well, I mean, but for him it isn't fake. Neither is it fake for — what's her name — Katie, the other one. For them, that's their life, and this is the way they talk about the world. And she seemed to be saying this was a good thing, you know — we rely on each other, families, maybe we can all stay together. In their socialist utopia, they want people — you know, in families — and James Talarico has talked about this: non-traditional families, sharing expenses. And that is the socialist philosophy. And people grew up on these things. When I was a kid, I'd watch even the patriotic rock — "I'm Just a Bill." We got actual civic lessons growing up. And then when we got to college, we had that communist professor, and we flirted with that for about six months. But then we went back and found out about the free market. Now these kids, they get it from a very young age. And by the time they get to college, it isn't just one communist professor — it's the whole college. JONES: 32 years old and asking your mama to pay for your moving expenses. Lord help, I'd be ashamed. If you've reached hard times, that's one thing. But to be 32 years old and in elected office, or running for it — shame on you, brother. Shame on you.

Shame on him for being a lying shill for the Republican party.