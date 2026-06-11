Full Frontal's Amy Hoggart On Surviving Trump's America

We put a British comedian on the show to make us laugh, and somewhere between Trump saying he loves 4.2% inflation, and a Russian billionaire trying to start his own country in space, Amy Hoggart explained America better than Americans paid to do it...
By Cliff SchecterJune 11, 2026

We put a British comedian on the show to make us laugh. Yet somewhere between Trump the ding dong saying he loves 4.2% inflation and a Russian billionaire trying to start his own country in space, Amy Hoggart ended up explaining America better than most people who are actually paid to do it.

You’ll Amy her from time as a correspondent on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. She was the one who walked on into many Trump rallies with a straight face and a British accent. And the outsider’s eye our lunacy desperately needs.

Amy gets into why she’s raising her kids in England (one word: healthcare) and why MAGA rallies are winning the one fight The Left forgot to show up for. And we watched an old sketch of hers calling out the billionaire space-king class. It was absolutely prescient in calling out the Musks of our world years before the rest of the press caught up.

It’s a very funny hour about very unfunny things—which, lately, is the only way through.

Check out the video and read the rest at Blue Amp Media!

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