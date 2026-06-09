Geo Group Files In Federal Court To Stop Reasonable Colorado Inspections

Geo Group, the politically-connected private prison company that operates Colorado’s sole immigrant detention center, filed a lawsuit Monday challenging a just-signed state law that requires more regular inspections of detention facilities in Colorado,

The suit, filed in federal court in Denver, seeks to invalidate House Bill 1276, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law last week. The company alleges that only the federal government can dictate how its Aurora detention center is run and that the new law has “the purpose and effect of making it more difficult for federal immigration officers to carry out their responsibilities in Colorado and impose direct burdens and requirements on facilities used in immigration operations.” The company asks a federal judge to strike down the law, and it filed a separate motion seeking to immediately suspend the law, which largely kicked into effect last week.

(Imagine the sheer balls of these people. I guess they expect Trump to intervene?)

Advocates have long criticized the conditions at the Aurora facility, and those complaints — alongside concerns that more facilities could open in the state — helped drive HB 1276’s contents. Among other changes, the law requires health officials to inspect the Aurora facility at least every three months to ensure the detention center abides by safety standards related to food and water quality, confinement conditions and medical services.

It requires the facility to give broad access to local officials investigating health outbreaks — a change that comes after Adams County officials admonished Geo for refusing to allow interviews of facility staff during an outbreak investigation earlier this year. If Geo staff deny inspectors access to the facility, then the state can impose a $50,000 penalty on the company.

Though the 1,530-bed facility typically does hold minor detainees, the new law also prohibits Geo from housing children with unrelated adults, and it requires that the facility have medical and mental health professionals on site at all times.