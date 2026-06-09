Gina Loudon's Delusion: Medicaid And SNAP Fraudsters Drive Ferraris

Real America's Voice Gina Loudon lied during today's broadcast after a GAO report came out highlighting "improper payments" for 2025, and claimed people are abusing and committing fraud to our social safety net programs so they could buy Ferraris and Range Rovers.

Republicans will lie, cheat, and steal their way to defend all of Trump's horrific policies and the massive cuts to the health and well-being of this nation, which include Medicaid and SNAP programs, to afford tax cuts for the very rich.

The MAGA cult is using Reagan's "welfare queen" attacks to cut life-saving programs by claiming lazy people are making millions of dollars by not working.

LOUDON: All right, the Government Accountability Office says federal agencies reported an estimated $186 billion in improper payments in fiscal year 2025. A new GAO report finds improper payment estimates have totaled about $3 trillion since 2003. The Congressional watchdog says eligibility errors, documentation problems, other internal control weaknesses continue to contribute to the problem, and is calling for stronger safeguards to protect taxpayer dollars. Let's bring in Missouri Congressman Mark Alford. Mark, you know, I'm hearing about fraud from people that are on EBT, right, and driving cars far nicer than mine, literally Ferraris and Range Rovers. And I'm thinking, wait a minute, for those of us that go to work every day, what is the message to the average American when that sort of fraud is so rampant, it's easy to find when you look?

There is no proof of this at all. The GAO report does not conclude that people are perpetrating fraud against the federal government to drive luxury cars. Loudon, JD Vance, and the rest of those creeps are scapegoating and stigmatizing those in need to enrich themselves, companies, and their allies.

The GAO made 10 proposals in 2022. Why hasn't Trump implemented any since he took office? As the GAO says, "Improper payments—those that should not have been made or were made in incorrect amounts—have consistently been a government-wide issue." This has been happening since fiscal year 2003.

Enter Rep. Mark Alford to fictitiously claim they have discovered $34 million a day in the SNAP program.

Well, Dr. Gina, I totally concur with you. Good to see all of you. Look, the GAO finally is catching up with what we've been saying for years when I was on the Ag Committee. We figured out that in the food stamp program, SNAP, there was $34 million a day in waste, abuse, and fraud.

Trump officials have been making these claims, but have never released their findings or any supporting information. Brooke Rollins is one of the worst.

This is what the Trump administration does. They flat-out lie to defend the worst of the worst.

They take from the poor, the needy, the unhealthy, and the hungry so they can be the ones driving Lamborghinis and buying mansions.

It's disgusting.