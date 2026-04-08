MAGA Evangelicals Still Flailing: 'Beyond Death' Trump Will Do 'Presidential Things'

MAGA host Gina Loudon was very upset after Democrat Emily Gregory defeated a Trump-endorsed candidate in the district where the president's Mar-a-Lago home is located, and to not jump off the cliff claimed that somehow Trump would have presidential powers while in the grave.

You can't make this stuff up, folks.

Trump's attack on Iran has really splintered many MAGA cultists, but the Chinese-funded Real America's Voice has hosts that are hanging on for dear life

LOUDEN: But I just don't see President Trump ever being a lame duck in the traditional sense that so many other presidents have been, where they kind of just retreat, right, from doing presidential things. Donald Trump is never going to retreat from doing presidential things. And I think even beyond his death, this man will somehow be doing presidential things.

Retreat? Taco Trump retreats all the time.

Maybe Louden will hold seance meetings to communicate with Trump after he's gone and then deliver his orders accordingly.

Trump has finally cracked some of these evangelicals.