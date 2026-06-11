GOP Rep Does The Old Fake Phone Call Trick

MeidasTouch tried to ask Rep. Rob Wittman why he was on board with gutting Social Security, but he chose to playact instead.
By Ed ScarceJune 11, 2026

You can understand a Republican congressman in a district that barely voted for Trump in 2024 being a bit antsy when asked about Mike Johnson's plan to cut Social Security, but pretending to talk on his phone while talking to no one was borderline bizarre, even for a Republican.

People keep voting for these clowns.

Source: The Daily Beast

A Republican congressman was caught faking a phone call in order to avoid answering questions about his party’s plan to cut Social Security and Medicare.

Approached by a reporter for MeidasTouch and asked about Speaker Mike Johnson’s plan to cut Social Security, Virginia Republican Rep. Rob Wittman pulled out his phone and began speaking into it.

“Hey, how you doing? I’m good. I’m good with that. I’ll be there in just a few minutes,” Wittman says into his phone while walking, as the reporter follows.

However, half of his screen is visible in the video posted by MeidasTouch, and it appears he was not on a call at all, as it does not show the typical phone call screen.

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