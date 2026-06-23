'Have A Seat': Chris Hansen Sting Snags Man Wearing 'Man, I Love Felons' Trump Shirt

Chris Hansen, the former NBC journalist known for "To Catch a Predator," delivered a wry one-liner in a video posted Monday after one of the suspects caught in a child exploitation sting showed up wearing a Trump shirt that read, "MILF. Man, I have felons."

The sting was a joint operation between the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana and Hansen, which was conducted late last year. Monday's video shed new light on some of the 15 men arrested, among them 20-year-old Brennan Temple.

Hansen said Temple had sent sexually explicit images and messages to someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl. After a decoy lured him into the sting house, he came face to face with Hansen — and the familiar invitation to take a seat. And sit down, he did.

Hansen read the extremely disturbing texts he sent to the decoy, thinking she was a 15-year-old child. "I'm going to f*ck you so hard," he said in one. Several dick pics were sent to the person he thought was a teen girl.

Even though Brennan Temple admitted he knew it was wrong, he still showed up at the girl's home. Temple proceeded to deny his intention of wanting sex with the child, even though Hansen read his texts and questioned him about the dick pics. Temple asked to call his mother, who promptly reminded her son that it's illegal to perv on children.

“Brennan, that’s illegal!” Temple’s mother told her son. “Please tell me you're kidding.”

The officer there told Temple's mother that this wasn't some sort of joke.

“So, Mom, this is Captain Bowden with the Livingston Sheriff’s Office," he said. "Brennan’s going to be transported to Livingston Parish jail, where he’ll be booked on some charges.”

“Please tell me this is a joke," Temple's mother said once again.

“No ma’am, this is real life,” Bowden replied.

In another prostitution sting last month, Hansen featured Craig Long, a MAGA social media influencer in Tampa, Florida, who touts conservative values. We're starting to see a pattern here.

Here's that one: