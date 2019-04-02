FAKE NEWS! Screams MAGA-wearing Trump Supporter At Reporter

I guess CNN and others are used to Trump lunatics, but it seems even local reporters just doing their job are getting it from these cultists now.

Gordon cheekily added the hashtag #BeBest to his tweet yesterday.

Source: Business Insider



Michael Gordon, a news reporter with the El Paso, Texas-based ABC affiliate KVIA, was the subject of one such encounter in a video uploaded to his Twitter account on Monday. In a video showing footage playing on a computer, the reporter held up a microphone as he prepared for a live shot at a political event. But a nearby woman did not appear to be having it. "You spread fake news," the woman, who wore a hat that appeared to bear President Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan, chanted in Gordon's ear. "You should be ashamed of yourselves." The heckler held up a sign that included the phrases "FAKE BY OMISSION" and "NO COLLUSION" — the latter of which has been Trump's frequent assertion amid the recently ended Russia investigation.

And of course the obligatory expletive-laden part two.

Jim Acosta of CNN chimed in. But Acosta is used to this sort of behavior from these dregs.