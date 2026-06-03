'I Know Joe DiGenova Personally. He's Going After Obama.'

Lev Parnas joins Amped Up w/ Cliff Schecter on Blue Amp Media with two pieces of Breaking News:

1) He's made a HUGE decision in his run in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. Lev discusses the specific moment in a MAGA-red community led to this decision, and how he thinks it will help Democrats...

2) Far bigger: from his sources in Florida politics, Lev reports a Fort Pierce grand jury in front of Judge Aileen Cannon, with Joe diGenova installed as special counsel, is prepping indictments vs. James Comey, John Brennan, James Clapper and Barack Obama over the Russia investigation. Yes, you read that right. Trump's big play to get revenge, muddy the waters of all his criming and try to win some of the base he lost with tariffs, Epstein, Iran, massive debt and corruption that have destroyed small businesses, farms, cattle ranches, etc.

Because this is how Republicans do it, no crime or corruption is too big, while Democrats too often...observe. Or say they're disappointed.

Watch the whole video here or at Blue Amp Media. Because it doesn't get any bigger, and if this is the case, we must get ready to fight now.