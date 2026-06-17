JD Vance Punked By Fox News' Jessica Tarlov To His Face

VP JD Vance got severely punked by Fox News liberal Jessica Tarlov when he tried to claim she was acting like an Iranian propagandist, and she threw the Wall Street Journal back in his face.

JD Vince joined Fox News' The Five to obfuscate the actual details in the MOU ((Memorandum of Understanding) peace deal with Iran. The Trump administration are calling this document just an understanding to shift away as much anger as possible to the actual points it makes.

Vance's big takeaways were only three things even though it's a 14 point document. Iran would not manufacture a nuclear weapon, the straight of Hormuz would be open, and that Iranians would see perks if they behave.

"The US wins either way, " Vance claimed.

After Jesse Watters acted as Vance's fluffer, it was Jessica's turn. Vance never gets called out on interviews when he's on Fox News.

TARLOV: You know, there's been leaked versions of this MOU, not just in the Iranian press, in the Saudi press, the Pakistani press, the American press has gotten their hands on some details as well. You know, the Wall Street Journal has it that Iran can immediately sell oil and that they're going to get some sanctions relief right off the bat. That was something that we heard was not going to happen. So they have an incentive to get this going by Friday and there's gonna be money changing hands. In the copies of the MOU that we've seen, again, leaked, we have this 300 billion dollar fund. And I saw you last night, you were with Sean talking about it. You said, well it's not our money, it's, you know, Gulf nation money, our partners money. But that's still a 300 billion dollar payday and that's something that they desperately want to have. The punting on the nuclear program for the 60-day negotiation, you know, that's the real tough stuff of this, right? Like, that's the meat of what we really need to get done. And you say the JCPOA, you know, didn't have anything about that. It's in the preamble of the JCPOA that Iran will cease all efforts to have a nuclear weapon, and enrichment will be held at about 3%.

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Of course Watters interrupted her deluge of facts because he became uncomfortable, but she continued.

TARLOV: And, you know, people who are disappointed with this deal, and it's not just Democrats, it's the whole spectrum of Republicans from, you know, MAGA America First Republicans to traditional neocon Republicans who are concerned that it doesn't actually get rid of this ballistic missile program, the proxy forces, the regime change, which were the initial promises of this war. And I think also that big Axios report last night was meaningful, where they said that CI director Radcliffe, Rubio, and Hegseth, based on American intelligence, were doubting the kind of results they thought we could get out of this deal. VANCE: Yeah, so Jessica, let me address a couple things, because I think you're making the same mistake, unfortunately, that a lot of the Iranian propagandists make when they talk about this. TARLOV: Like the Wall Street Journal?

The smarmy Vance then listed off a bunch of nonsense trying to prove their deal is better than President Obama's.

It is not.

It also costs the US blood and treasure to achieve even worse results than the 2015 deal that Trump destroyed.