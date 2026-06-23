Brian Kilmeade Smacks Down JD Vance

Fox News host Brian Kilmeade gave JD Vance a backhanded slap to the face when he asked Sen. Tim Sheehy if he would've preferred Marco Rubio to be negotiating a peace deal with Iran since the M.O.U. is getting pillaried.

Donald Trump and his addled brain thought Iran would've folded like a cheap suit after his initial bombing raids that killed its leadership, but of course that wasn't the case, and with gas and inflation soaring he wants to get out now and pretend lie about his unconscionable war of choice as a total victory.

Unfortunately, he has sent in unqualified sycophants to broker the deal with Iran, as if this was a real estate transaction in Queens.

Brian Kilmeade has soured on the the deal, so to shield Dear Leader from any more criticisms, he is putting the direct blame on JD Vance to inoculate Trump.

"How much better would you feel if Marco Rubio was in that room as opposed to or with the Vice President of the United States?" Kilmeade quizzed.

"I mean I think it's great to have Marco in reserve," Sen. Sheehy replied. "I think the VP and his team, are a fantastic team, I mean there is no question they know how to get deals done and I think the president has clearly said he wants a deal, he's put pressure on this regime that no one has put pressure on ever."

A Fox News host never questions a Trump decision or JD Vance, who was recently on almost every Fox News program pimping his book and propping up the war, especially in high-stakes move like this.

Kilmeade calling into question Vance's abilities, even a smidgen is cataclysmic.

Sen. Sheehy was smart enough to praise the couch fucker, but at the same time elevating lil' Marco. When you've lost Kilmeade, lol.

For the record, nobody in the Trump administration is capable of handling an actual peace negotiation with Iran. Anyone a little bit capable was purged long ago.

Duncan writes, "We do get very few pleasures these days, and one is knowing that everybody hates Vance. Even the people who "should" like Vance hate him."