JD Vance Tries To Defend Trump With Nixon — And Only Makes It Worse

JD Vance's own corruption was on display when he told an interviewer at the Richard Nixon Foundation that in today's world, "if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12-hour news story."

That says it all.

The former president was humiliated and exposed attempting to bug the Democratic National Committee’s offices in the Watergate Hotel. He also made slush fund payments and authorized the break-in of Daniel Ellsberg's psychiatrist's office when he released the Pentagon Papers. This is but a few of his crimes.

If we view it from the lens of Trump's two presidencies, they pale in comparison.

If it were 1972, and Nixon had incited an insurrection at the US Capitol to stay in office after losing an election, Republicans would have impeached him swiftly and most likely put him in jail.

TNR writes: "The idea that Watergate would have taken down a presidency is not at all crazy. But Vance’s assertion shows that the Overton window for acceptable conduct has shifted. And not by accident: Americans have to wade through a constant barrage of offenses, from Trump being convicted on 34 felony counts for hush-money payments to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, to normalizing political prosecution of enemies, to creating a slush fund for all the January 6 insurrectionists he pardoned after encouraging them to attack the Capitol. That’s to say nothing of his White House ballroom, his gifts to his political donors, and his turning the presidency into a crypto crash grab for himself and his family."

Continuing his diatribe, Vance compared his life to Nixon's.

"I also just, at a personal level, you know, okay, young senator, vice president, writes some bestselling books, is hated by the media," he said. "It kind of sounds like JD Vance."

Yes, people do hate you.