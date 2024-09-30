Fox News Host Tries But 'Can't Defend' Trump When He 'Slips Into Lunacy'

Fox News host Howard Kurtz said he couldn't defend Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump after Democratic strategist Tim Hogan pointed out that the former president often "slips into lunacy."
By David EdwardsSeptember 30, 2024

During a panel discussion on the Fox News Media Buzz program, Hogan pointed to statistics from the conservative Cato Institute that showed "the Biden Department of Homeland Security removed a higher percentage of arrested border crossers in its first two years than the Trump administration did in its last two."

Outkick writer Mary Katherine Ham argued that Vice President Harris should be subjected to the same scrutiny as Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), who has asserted that Haitians in his state are eating pets. Trump then picked up the claim and repeated it.

"You had Karl Rove on this network yesterday talking about how the numbers on immigration. Yes, it's still an advantage for Trump, but that is sliding away from him in some battleground states in Arizona," Hogan pointed out. "But also nationally, so I think it is smart to go at some of his advantages, and also, you know, when he talks about the issue, sometimes he slips into lunacy."

"Lunacy?" the Fox News host pushed back.

"We saw it during the debate where he's talking about losing cats and dogs," Hogan reminded the host.

"Well, yeah and that one I can't defend," Kurtz admitted.

