Fox News Pundit Admits Trump Has 'Mild' Mental Disorder After 'Unhinged' Behavior

Fox News pundit Mary Katherine Ham suggested Donald Trump's recent erratic press conference at Mar-a-Lago could be attributed to attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

During a Sunday panel discussion on Fox News, host Howard Kurtz pointed out that Trump's recent press conference had been described as "whack-a-doodle" and "unhinged."

"The Trump news conference, it was a pretty serious hour in my view, taking questions," Kurtz opined.

"Look, I think that the president clearly has a tendency to take side roads," Ham admitted. "He might have mild ADHD, he's possibly undiagnosed, I don't know, I'm not treating him."

"But he has those characteristics," she added. "He is undisciplined in this way. It can be bad for him tactically to do these things and not keep it on the talking points."

Ham gave Trump credit for taking questions.

"However, and when he talks about polling trutherism and being concerned and saying things that aren't true about the polls or aren't true about ad spending, that makes me concerned, and it should make people concerned," she said.