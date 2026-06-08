Jim Acosta Takes Trump's Cognitive Test

Demented Donald never shuts up about taking mental acuity or cognitive tests, so former CNN host Jim Acosta decided to take one and show you what it's all about.

"Trump has bragged about acing the MoCA cognitive test three times, calling it "very hard" with "tough mathematical equations." Jim Acosta decided to find out for himself — sitting down live with Dr. Rob Davidson of Paging America to take the same test."

Face, velvet, daisy, red, and church were the five words I remembered 30 minutes later.

Open thread.