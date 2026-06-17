Kamala Harris Tells Austria Summit: We Knew Trump Would Target Newsom

“He told us most of what we would knew would happen, including that he would go after his political enemies using the Department of Justice,” Harris
By Susie MadrakJune 17, 2026

Kamala Harris said the Trump administration’s investigation of Gavin Newsom fit a pattern of the president , reinforcing the California governor’s argument that he’s the target of a vendetta, Politico reported.

“He told us most of what we would knew would happen, including that he would go after his political enemies using the Department of Justice,” Harris, a fellow Californian and potential 2028 presidential contender, said during a summit in Austria. “I am not surprised that he may be using the Department of Justice to go after a political enemy in the current governor of California.”

Democrats have rallied behind Newsom since he revealed on Monday that federal investigators were scrutinizing him and his wife, interviewing more than a dozen people and issuing a flurry of subpoenas. A person with knowledge of the investigation said inquiries were focusing on Newsom’s spouse’s tax history and on his former chief of staff, who pleaded guilty to federal corruption charges this year in a case that has not implicated Newsom.

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