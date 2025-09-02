Looks Like Gov. Newsom Picked Up Security Slack For Kamala Harris

So you're probably aware that Lumpy Bear terminated Kamala Harris' security protection right before her book tour? Let's catch up. Via Yahoo News:

About to start a 15-date book tour on September 24, one day after her 2024 campaign memoir 107 Days comes out, the ex-VP saw Trump revoke her extended Secret Service protection last Thursday.

The usual six months of Secret Service protection a former Vice President receives had been extended to 18 months by Joe Biden in the last days of his presidency. That semi-secret order by POTUS 46 came in no small part I’m told by the threats to which the first woman and first person of color to hold the office had been subjected.

Not the first and likely not the last of the former Celebrity Apprentice host’s such moves against rivals and critics, Trump ended all that in a very short letter last week to the Department of Homeland Security. “You are hereby authorized to discontinue any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law, for the following individual, effective September 1, 2025: Former Vice President Kamala D. Harris,” it said above Trump’s signature.

However, [...} it appears that persistent Trump troller Newsom, who has taken on the role of Leader of the Opposition in the minds of many against POTUS’ increasingly authoritarian rule, has ordered a security arrangement for Harris, his longtime ally. Nothing has been made public, but reports that the California Highway Patrol will take over protection tomorrow for Harris have been confirmed to Deadline by law enforcement sources.

“Our office does not comment on security arrangements,” Newsom’s communications chief Izzy Gardon has said, holding the official line. “The safety of our public officials should never be subject to erratic, vindictive political impulses,” he added.