Nunes Floats Conspiracy Theory: Kamala Harris Is 'Eliminating' Cuomo And Newsom

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) on Sunday floated a conspiracy theory claiming Governors Gavin Newsom (CA) and Andrew Cuomo (NY) are being "eliminated" by the Democratic Party so that Vice President Kamala Harris can run for office unopposed in 2024.
Nunes made the claim during an interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

"This whole throwing Newsom, throwing Cuomo under the bus from Democrats, you say that is a larger theme," Bartiromo asked.

"I think it's real easy," Nunes explained. "The Democratic Party is really a socialist party with a politburo system. That's how it runs out in California."

"You know, Kamala Harris never really had to run for anything," the Republican lawmaker continued. "So, what they're doing here, what I believe they're doing here is that Cuomo and Newsom are expendable now. They're a threat to the politburo system, they're a threat to Harris."

He added: "This is all about eliminating the opposition so that she has a free run in 2024 and isn't challenged by, you know, prominent governors from two of the biggest states."

"Yeah, that makes sense," Bartiromo agreed.

