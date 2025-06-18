Trump Witholds Disaster Funds From California Over Petty Grievances

Speaking at a press gaggle Wednesday morning, Donald Trump said Gavin Newsom is going to have a lot of trouble getting disaster relief funds from the federal government because he's been mean to him.

I'm paraphrasing, but that is his feelings.

President Bone spur attacked California for having wildfires and equated us to Austria, that he claims lives in a forest with flammable trees.

Austria clapped back saying they live in cities and not in the forest. "“To clarify: No, we don’t have any exploding trees in Austria,” Austria’s agriculture minister Koestinger said.

Anyway, he was asked if his problems with California's rail system will affect him authorizing federal funds to help deal with the Pacific Palisades wildfires and he responded like a spoiled child rather than a US president helping a state out of a crisis.

Q Mr. President, with the rail funding in California, will your recent dust-ups with Governor Newsom impact additional wildfire relief out there? They've requested $40 billion. TRUMP: The man's incompetent. He shouldn't have fires like that. You clean the floor of your forest, and you won't have any forest fires. You know, Austria has very, very flammable trees. They don't have forest fires because they clean the floors. They maintain their forest. Good, in fact. You know, hatred is never a good thing in politics, when you don't like something. You don't respect somebody, it's harder for that person to get money if you're on top. But he's done a bad job.

President of the United States does not rule by having his feelings hurt by his corrupt and illegal actions being questioned and then acts accordingly.

He is there to assist every state whenever there is a natural disaster.

Trump and his cadre of scumbags attacked FEMA for not giving aid fast enough to a red state and here is this a-hole denying aid to the country's biggest state.

And take that fucking hat off, you're a president and not some idiot going to a barbecue.