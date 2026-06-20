'A Killer, Now You’re A P*ssy': Trump’s Private Tirade At Lutnick Over Tariffs

According to an upcoming book by Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan, Donald J. Trump had some choice words for Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick during a spring tariff dispute — specifically, that the man had gone soft.

When Lutnick pushed back on the idea that tariffs would hurt U.S. automakers, Trump apparently decided a performance review was in order, informing his Commerce Secretary that while he'd once been a certified killer, domestic contentment had apparently taken the edge off. The comfortable wife, the big house, the whole package — Trump's diagnosis was that Lutnick had been thoroughly defanged.

He repeated his conclusion several times, to make sure it landed because he's repetitious and, yeah, predictable.

"I remember when you were thirty-five, you were a killer," Trump said, according to the book obtained by . "And now, you've got your beautiful wife, and your big house, and you're soft. And you're a pussy."

"You know what you are?" he said again. "You're a pussy."

When asked for a response, White House spokesperson Kush Desai said, “The President has always sought the best and brightest individuals for his Administration, and Secretary Lutnick and President Trump continue to work closely together to deliver trillions of dollars in investments for the American people.”

Yeah, sure thing. When you fill your Administration with pussies, don't be surprised that one of them is a pussy. The book also reveals that Trump argued that he was more powerful than some of the most feared and infamous leaders in history — including Attila the Hun, Genghis Khan, Napoleon, Stalin, Mao, and Hitler.

That was according to a "historian,' Trump claimed.

However:

But when Swan and Haberman tried to find the author, it turned out, he was not a historian, but actually Player’s longtime caddy and personal confidant. The caddy told Haberman and Swan that he “had first shared his assessment of Trump’s power with Player and later explained it directly to Trump over golf in Florida.”

Have y'all noticed something about these books that come out about Trump? They always reveal important details that we should have known about ages ago. It's all about book sales. Better now than never, I guess.