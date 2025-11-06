Clown Howard Lutnik Says SCOTUS On Trump's Side On Tariffs

In the alternate world of Fox News, Trump Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnik gleefully claimed to Sean Hannity, with no proof AND after attending the hearing, that the Supreme Court was on Trump's side and he will win the tariff case.

If an actual human being checked in on the hearing itself, the Supreme Court gave no actual indication that they are on Trump's side. It is rightfully said that tariffs are taxes, and Trump is usurping congressional authority.

Wearing a shit-eating dumb grin, Sputnik Lutnik characterized the lengthy court session as Super-Bowl-like and made some bizarre analogies to make his unfounded case.

LUTNIK: And there were fireworks all the time, but think of some of these questions, like Justice Kavanaugh says, imagine a meeting in the Oval Office with the president where, and this was his cross-examination of their lawyer, and he says, you've said he could embargo, he could cut off trade with any country. And their lawyer said, I agree. He goes, imagine telling the president in the Oval Office, sir, you can blow up trade with this country. And he goes, that seems too much. Can I put a tariff on them and do a little less? And they say, no, sir, you can't. And Justice Kavanaugh says, that seems like a very odd donut to me. I mean, how could you let that happen? It just didn't make sense. The justices were on the president's side. You're hearing it here from me. President Trump is going to win this case.

WTF? Trump issuing yo-yo tariffs is better than destroying a country's economy so that makes it legal?

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell described Lutnik as "the most incompetent commerce secretary in history," and I concur.

Earlier today, Jebus Johnson asked about Neil Gorsuch's cross-examination, which made Johnson scold Trump's hand-picked justice.

Q: What's your response to Gorsuch's expressing concern about Trump usurping congressional authority?



MIKE JOHNSON: I don't find myself in disagreement with Justice Gorsuch too often, but I think he missed the mark on this one pic.twitter.com/rLtgWZ0Jzn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 6, 2025