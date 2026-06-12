Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Above, The Club scene from the cultural and ratings sensation Heated Rivalry (Crave Original), featuring the mash-up of All The Things She Said from t.A.T.u & Harrison.

On this date in 2016, Pulse, the gay nightclub, was shot-up in Orlando, Florida.

The Rude Pundit wants Democrats to talk about immigration.

Paul Krugman says Social Security is facing a political crisis.

Cutting Through The Crap rounds up the current scandals.

Hullabloo says that Fancy Autocomplete, er, AI is coming for Political campaigns.

Bonus Track: Speaking of Heated Rivalry, Defector explains how the show brought them back to enjoying hockey.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).