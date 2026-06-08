Pete Hegseth's D-Day Speech Was A Stain On All Of Us

His speech was racist against our European allies.
By John AmatoJune 8, 2026

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth gave a D-Day anniversary speech on June 6, painting an unreal and bombastic portrait of the world today, highlighted by categorizing all people migrating to NATO allies as terrorist threats those countries refuse to account for.

Hegseth shamed our nation at the Normandy American Cemetery in France on Saturday.

HEGSETH: America will lead and we must, but capable allies must be right there with us, shoulder to shoulder in the breach when it matters.

In the years since these beaches, much of the West, in some places, in some quarters, and in some capitals, grew comfortable.

We forgot that freedom is not free. We forgot that peace is not wished into being. It is bought with purpose, with honor, and with strength. The men who landed on these beaches knew this.

The question we ask ourselves is, do we?

It's past time we remember what they knew. Their legacy demands far more than quiet reflection.

It requires our active vigilance.

Sadly, today, different European beaches are stormed by different dangerous ideologies. In Spain, in Italy, in Greece, and Bulgaria, boats and men arrive. When will European capitals do something about that invasion? Or is it too late?

I pray not, and I believe not.

The men who fought and died here restored freedom to Europe.

That freedom must be maintained by this generation of leaders and war fighters, or what they fought for was merely temporary.

Nick Fuentes couldn't have said it better.

This is a direct assault on our NATO allies and their immigration policies. America "White" doesn't fly overseas.

Hegseth's grandiose delusions that America has brought peace through strength is an effort to justify Trump's insane war with Iran.

That's not peace, that is only war. Stupid war. Unnecessary war.

Hegseth dishonored the flag, and all those that fought in WWII.

This pompous a-hole is a blight on the country, the Defense Department and every soldier in and out of uniform.

* (translated) "He does not belong": Pete Hegseth is persona non grata in Normandy for the 82nd anniversary of the Landings.

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