Is Peter Navarro The Most Despicable Trumper?

Navarro called Dr. Fauci a murderer of million so people.
By John AmatoJune 26, 2026

Peter Navarro, who helped orchestrate the January 6th insurrection and went to jail over his referred refusal to testify, on live television told Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business that Dr. Fauci not only purposefully created COVID, but actively murdered people.

The Trump administration and their sycophants will never stop trying to blame Demented Donald's horrific actions during the COVID pandemic on Dr. Fauci.

"Look, I'm surprised people aren't suing Fauci civilly for all the damages they did to their families and killing people and things like that," Navarro said." I mean, I don't think a pardon would prevent a class action suit against Fauci personally. He needs to be held accountable."

He was Dr. Frankenstein of the modern era. This is indisputable fact right now. He created that virus using gain-of-function research.

You need to come clean, okay?

Quit hiding behind your money and your laurels and your PBS documentaries.

Come clean because you killed people.

All the kids that had to sit in their homes, my mom, I couldn't see my mom where she was.

She was holed up in her apartment getting food under the door.

I mean, it's like a prison.

Fauci did that.

Fauci did that, and the Chinese hit it too, okay?

I know there are many reprobates, liars, conmen, thieves, frauds, racists, misogynists, homophobics, and scumbags that have helped Trump in his political career.

If any one should be sued for defamation. it's this creep.

Peter Navarro is right up there with the worst of them.

Trump's approval ratings are in the toilet so they're talking about Fauci. Your Republican Party at work.

Peter Navarro on Maria Bartiromo's show lies with impunity that "it's an indisputable fact" that Fauci "created that virus" and "killed people"

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2026-06-25T14:28:02.709Z

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