Peter Navarro Subpoenaed By House COVID Panel

The newly formed House Congressional Committee investigating Trump, and his incredibly disastrous response to the pandemic, issued its first two subpoenas, one of which went to Peter Navarro.

Navarro was one of the biggest sc*mbags working for Donald Trump, whose credentials seemed to morph every single day, is now being called to face the music over his immoral and dangerous antics.

He was hired by Jared Kushner to advise the Trump administration about China.

Navarro was a fixture on Fox "News" and Fox Business during Trump's reign. After Dr. Fauci's approval ratings grew, his job became attacking Dr. Fauci. When asked what made him a medical expert, Peter claimed he was some sort of social scientist.

Politico is reporting, "The committee is probing whether former Trump administration officials mishandled the federal response to the pandemic, specifically whether it interfered with its own health agencies’ work and how it attempted to change its messaging to downplay the threats posed by the virus."

It's not a question of whether the Trump administration mishandled federal response to the pandemic. It's how often, how many times, and what the consequences were that matter.

As usual, Navarro is refusing to cooperate, saying that instead, he's a sending a copy his new book, explaining why it's another witch hunt.

Navarro helped lead the process of acquiring medical supplies and drugs for the U.S. during 2020, pushing much of the responsibility to states to secure their own products on the open market. For the purpose of building up the federal government’s stockpiles, Navarro handed out contracts to companies with close ties to the administration without going through the normal open-bidding process and prioritized securing personal protective equipment that was manufactured in the U.S. despite a lack of manufacturing capacity in the country.

Steven Hatfill, a virologist and former adviser to Navarro, was also subpoenaed in September.

No wonder Traitor Trump flipped out. If these encrypted emails come out, there could be dire consequences.