Poll: The Guy Trump Can't Stop Blaming Is Still Way More Popular Than Him

As Barack Obama opens his presidential center, he does so as the most popular living president — and it's not even close. A new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds that 57% of Americans view Obama favorably, which is a tactful way of saying he's lapping both of his successors.

Only 34% of Americans have a favorable view of the current occupant of the Oval Office, with Biden trailing at 30%. And how Trump, who took a wrecking ball literally to the White House and to the solid economy Biden handed him, ends up with 34% is mind-boggling. But still, Obama is curb-stomping him, and we know that will get under Trump's extremely thin skin.

Obama's standing among independents is more than double that of either Trump or Biden, which must sting particularly hard for a guy who 4 AM-posts on Truth Social about how much everyone loves him. And unlike his successors, Obama enjoys near-universal support within his own party. Even roughly one-fifth of Republicans view him favorably — which is, remarkably, still more cross-aisle goodwill than Trump or Biden could manage to scrape together.

Trump, who typically refers to Obama as Barack HUSSEIN Obama, isn't going to like these numbers. On Wednesday, Trump referred to Obama as a "son of a bitch," and still takes juvenile digs at the former President years after he left office.

Case in point:

Keeping it classy as always, Obama Foundation CEO Valerie Jarrett responded to Trump sliming the library while speaking to USA TODAY.

"Judge for yourself," she said. "When our visitors come, they will see a spectacular campus. ... If (Trump) would like to come and visit it himself, we would welcome him and give him a tour."

And that's one of the reasons for Obama's popularity. He was never a dickhole, ratfucking, grifting president like Trump is. Imagine that.